Kootenay ICE look for back to back wins in Lethbridge
The Kootenay ICE will be looking to keep momentum going as they travel to battle the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday.
The ICE took down the Hurricanes 6-4 Tuesday, effectively snapping their own six game losing streak and beginning the second half of their season on a high note.
The ICE have played in Lethbridge’s Enmax Centre twice this season, banking a loss and win.
Kootenay is currently ranked second from the bottom in WHL standings.
Puck drop is at 7 pm.
– Keira O’Loughlin