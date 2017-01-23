New Kootenay ICE Captain Cale Fleury believes the team has a limitless amount of potential.

Last Tuesday the ICE named Fleury the 21st Captain of their franchise, just the sixth defenceman in its history to wear the C.He says despite the challenges the ICE have faced this year, every one of his teammates wants to get better and he’s excited to contribute.

He explains it’s a huge honour to be the number one leader on the team and he wants to help the coaches out while being a guy his teammates can go to.

He adds the role will be made easier by the fact the ICE have such a young group.

The 18 year old is at the helm of a new era for the team, looking to change locker room culture from finger pointing to support.

He feels it’s what you do after a mistake that really matters.

It has been a difficult two seasons for the franchise but Fleury believes, the future is bright. He says the young group are working everyday, on and off the ice, to get better. He explains they’re good kids and he expects big things from them moving forward.

Expectations are high for Fleury as well.

Just a day after his captaincy crowning, NHL Central Scouting released their mid-season rankings, placing him 74th for the 2017 Draft.

Kootenay ICE Captain, Cale Fleury –



(Image courtesy of www.kootenayice.net)