Your MP for Kootenay-Columbia is off to Europe as part of a 12-day diplomatic mission to four countries.

Wayne Stetski is joining the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development for the journey overseas.

He will be visiting Ukraine, Latvia and Poland in Eastern Europe and also travelling to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, all formerly part of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The committee hopes to learn about political and security issues, along with the assistance and engagement that these countries are seeking from Canada.