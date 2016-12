A rough start for Team Buchy of Kimberley at the BC Junior Women’s Curling Championships.

The girls played in two draws Wednesday in New Westminster, losing to the Daniels rink 6 to 4 in the midday draw.

The Kimberley team also lost their late draw to the Connell rink 9 to 6.

Team Buchy will be back in action at 3 pm Thursday afternoon for their fourth draw in the tournament.

– Jeff Johnson