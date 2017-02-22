Kimberley’s Julyfest will be moving to a new location this year.

The annual event will be held outside of Centennial Hall, moving from the parking lot of the Civic Centre and Rotary Park.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce manager Mike Guarnery says construction of the new Splash Park and work on the Civic Centre’s North Wall led to the change.

“We would need more infrastructure, electricity in particular, for Rotary Park,” Guarnery says. “We looked at what we have with Centennial, we’re taking the concert out this year and it allows us to test Centennial Park. We’ll keep everybody up there and we’ll have music going until we’re allowed to from the city.”

The Chamber of Commerce are holding an open house about the changes to the event next week.

Its happening March 1st at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

– Kimberley Chamber of Commerce Manager, Mike Guarnery

– Jeff Johnson