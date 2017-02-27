Kimberley’s own Jared du Toit has earned his very first victory as an Arizona State University Sun Devil.

du Toit shot back to back rounds of 67 and finished with a 70 to earn a four stroke victory at The Prestige at PGA West last week.

The 20 year old notched three birdies and just one bogey in the tournament’s final round.

He finished at -9, besting runner up Sam Burns of LSU by four strokes.

Burns is currently rated third amongst US College Golfers.

du Toit now sits 19th in World Amateur Golf Rankings, he has posted top 10 finishes in his last five outings.

Earning the individual title at The Prestige was the fourth NCAA win for du Toit, who previously attended the University of Idaho.

He’ll try to keep momentum going Monday and Tuesday at the University of Arizona’s National Invitational Tournament.

du Toit is in his Senior year at ASU and is the Captain of the Sun Devils Division 1 Golf team.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of @ASUmensgolf)