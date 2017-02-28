Changes need to be made to Kimberley’s Joint Use Agreement with the Rocky Mountain School District.

This from city council, as they pushed back a decision to terminate the agreement so they can reach out to SD6 for negotiations.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says while the city’s costs need to be covered, its important for children to use local facilities.

“The last thing a parent needs is for this to get downloaded on them or for a school board to feel threatened when you know how tight school board’s budgets are,” Oakley says. “So if they feel threatened because of that, they’ll ax the program before any academic program, which would be absolutely devastating.”

Through the current arrangement, the city claims the school district has free access to the Civic Centre, the Aquatic Centre and the Curling Club for school programming.

However, Oakley says the School District does cover some expenses, like paying for extra life guard duty during educational programming.

Council will revisit the issue after speaking with representatives of SD6.

– Kimberley Councillor Darryl Oakley

– Jeff Johnson