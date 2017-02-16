Kimberley’s SunMine turned a profit in its first full year of operation.

Reports from city staff show the facility returned just over $12,626 dollars in net profit, with total revenue valued at just under $180,000.

Mayor Don McCormick says this reflects well, as the city attempts to find a company to purchase and expand the solar project.

“The different expressions of interest we have all have different ideas,” McCormick says. “Not only how the expansion will happen, but what type of expansion and what other variables they might bring into play. We’ve got some very interesting proposals on the title and I look forward to sharing that in the near future.”

McCormick adds last year wasn’t the best for energy collection for the SunMine, due to smoky conditions in August and some equipment failure.

Despite that, the mine saw just over 87 percent of its projected electricity production.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson