A proposed change to the transit service between Kimberley and Cranbrook could make life easier for commuters.

So says Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock, who is applying to BC Transit to expand the local service to five days a week, with two additional trips early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

He says the service is seeing plenty of interest, but an expansion would allow workers to plan around it.

Currently the service provides three trips a day from Tuesday to Friday.

Pollock says a survey will be going to residents mid-February to help refine scheduling and route options.

Changes to the route require provincial approval, which is not expected until later this year.