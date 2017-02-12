A hiker took a wrong turn near the Kimberley Nordic Centre and in an attempt to get back on track encountered deep snow forcing a call to Search and Rescue.

The subject became exhausted trudging through deep snow, at times up to his chest trying to locate the trail. In addition he ran out of water. The RCMP received the call for assistance February 10 just after 3:00 pm, they liaised with Kimberley Nordic Club and activated Kimberley Search and Rescue.

Nine search and rescue team members responded along with a helicopter and snow machine. The subject was located and brought back to the lodge where he was able to warm up.

“This is an excellent example of team work between agencies that resulted a successful rescue. The search and rescue volunteers train throughout the year so that they can respond to situations like this in a safe, professional manner.” Sgt Chris Newel.

Kimberley RCMP would like to remind persons that Search and Rescue is activated through the RCMP or BC Ambulance, so call 911. Also there is no charge for Search and Rescue operations, they are all volunteers.

– Kimberley RCMP release