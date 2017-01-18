Should Kimberley replace their fleet of garbage trucks?

That’s what city staff are proposing, as the three vehicles currently in operation have been due for an upgrade since 2011.

The Operations Department has brought the motion to council, seeking the purchase of two self-lifting garbage vehicles.

The idea was originally shelved by council in December, because it would require the purchase of over 3,000 new garbage bins compatible with the automated service.

At the time, councillors had concerns about switching styles of garbage pick-up so quickly after making garbage bins mandatory in the city.