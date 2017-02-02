Kimberley council has given the OK to a project 58 years in the making.

Efforts to replace the Kimberley Civic Centre’s north wall have been given the go-ahead.

The city is committing $576,000 dollars to build a permanent wall and will also complete a walking circuit in the arena, a proper Zamboni room and a workshop.

Mayor Don McCormick says the majority of the project will be covered by grants, while the city only has to pay $176,000.

“We’ve been building a reserve for this particular job over the last number of years,” McCormick says. “Really, the shortfall that we have to make up is about $40,000 and we have got a couple of different places where we have reserves that are in place to cover that.”

The Civic Centre has been using a temporary wall for 58 years.

Engineering studies show the rest of the arena’s structure is sound, but log columns supporting the north side are deteriorating and at risk to lateral winds.

Staff hope to get work underway once the hockey season wraps up for the Kimberley Dynamiters and construction completed by the Fall.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson