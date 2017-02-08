Efforts to bring a second family of refugees to Kimberley are underway.

The city’s Refugee Resettlement Group held their International Dinner fundraiser this past weekend, raising funds toward helping more displaced people settle in the Bavarian City.

Co-Chair Peggy Frederiske says bringing a new family to the community will have its own challenges, as the group works to meet their immediate needs.

“We certainly are documenting the way in which we’ve done things,” Frederiske says. “We’ve looked at past things that didn’t go so great and are looking at improvements for the next family. We are documenting all of that, but we don’t know where the family will come from, what issues they may bring with them and how their settlement will be.”

Frederiske couldn’t confirm how much money was raised through the three-day event, but says all tickets sold out in advance.

Three more events are planned to support refugees in Kimberley between now and the end of March.

Last year, efforts by the group secured the placement of five people from Pakistan.

The Cranbrook Hub for Refugees are also working to secure another family in the Key City after bringing in five people from Ethiopia last July.

– Jeff Johnson