On Tuesday night, the Grinch stole eight letters used in a Christmas display. The one foot high plywood letters formed the words Merry Christmas. Missing are the letters E, R, C. R, I, T, M and S.

The letters went missing from a residence on Stemwinder Drive in Kimberley. The letters, crafted over 60 years ago are part of a family tradition and they are hoping they will be found. The letters would be a little value to anybody else.

Sgt. Chris Newel, “It’s sad when persons resort to theft especially where the items are of sentimental value”.

If you locate the letters, please contact police to arrange return.

– From the Kimberley RCMP