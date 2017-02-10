A Constable with the Kimberley RCMP is facing a number of charges following an investigation into an alleged theft and mishandling of an exhibit.

Constable Curtis Rasmussen has been charged with breach of trust, theft, possessing a firearm without a registration certificate and possessing a firearm obtained by commission of an offence.

This following an investigation in October of last year into the circumstances around the seizure of a firearm.

RCMP are also conducting an internal Code of Conduct investigation related to the incident.

Rasmussen is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to review.

He will appear in Cranbrook Court March 27th.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from the BC RCMP