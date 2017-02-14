Kimberley is developing into more than just a tourism economy.

This from the city’s Mayor, after census data released last week showed the community was now home to over 7,400 residents.

He says levels like this haven’t been seen since the Sullivan Mine was in its prime..

“Back in the early 1960s, the population of Kimberley hit about 7,700 and that was the largest that the population ever was,” McCormick says. “We’re only just beginning to implement strategies that are going to provide not just Kimberley, but the region with well paying jobs and the more we see that, the more we’re going to see our population grow.”

Don McCormick says the 11 point six percent boost over the last five years reflects the success seen by businesses around town.

“Most of the businesses have had the best years they’ve had ever,” McCormick says. “We’ve seen a lot of building permits up in town this year and we’re seeing it in our schools. We’ve got lots of young families in town and the school’s are getting filled up, so I think what this does is validate that level of activity that we’ve been feeling for a while now.”

McCormick expects the population will continue to grow in the Bavarian City over the next five years, but stopped short of speculating where that may end up.

– Jeff Johnson