Kimberley’s Nordic Club is investing another $20,000 into their trail network.

The club has purchased a new snowmobile groomer, designed to tow equipment for early and late season maintenance.

President Derm Kennedy says the new equipment will make working on nearly 40 kilometres of trail much easier for the society.

“We’ve tried other machines and they always fall a little bit shy. This machine has an 1100 cc engine, it has a winch on the front and its actually designed for hauling a groomer,” Kennedy says. “It’ll improve the way that we deal with the trails.”

He says this will complement a nearly $260,000 dollar snowcat purchased last year.

He adds the snowcat is better for mid-season grooming as opposed to establishing trails in light amounts of snow.

Kennedy says more developments are planned for the Nordic Club in the coming months.

– Kimberley Nordic Club President, Derm Kennedy

– Jeff Johnson