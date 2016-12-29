The past 12 months saw some significant projects completed in Kimberley.

Gerry Sorenson Way received a 4.5 million dollar facelift and the Mark Creek Flume rehabilitation project was completed after years of development.

Mayor Don McCormick says finishing the flume has also created a new attraction for residents, a new swimming hole for residents. Work on that project continued for over four years, with phase two costing just over three million dollars.

Other important milestones for the Bavarian City in 2016 include labour contracts being renegotiated for city employees, averting strike action.

Building permits once again were on the rise, with construction beginning or being completed for 30 new single family dwellings over the course of the year.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson