Kimberley’s Mayor believes there is an opportunity, as a region, to develop a solar energy industry.

Don McCormick believes the RDEK Board acted too hastily last week by voting against a proposal to conduct solar energy testing at five sites across the region for the next five years.

The majority of Directors opposed the bid by a Vancouver based company to study solar energy in Elko, Galloway, Rosen Lake, Norbury Lake and McGinty Lake areas.

Five different applications have been received to investigate solar capabilities in the region.

The Kimberley Mayor suggests there’s going to be big expansion of solar energy in southern Alberta in the near future, and if our region can develop a cluster of projects we can attract product and service companies here.

He says it is not only an opportunity to service a small industry locally, but also expand across the Provincial border when Alberta gets up and running.

McCormick admits they do have a responsibility to residents to find out all the information they can before supporting these projects.

The RDEK will invite the Province, who has final say on the proposal, to a future meeting to educate Directors.

Kimberley’s SunMine is largest solar project in the province.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick



– Josh Hoffman