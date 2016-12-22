The Kimberley Junior Women’s Curling team are hoping to be the best in BC yet again.

Team Buchy will battle at the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships next week. They won the BC High School Provincials in March. Skip Alysha Buchy explains they are preparing like they would for any other tournament.

She says they have a game plan but they are aware of all the teams participating, so they didn’t need to scout out the competition.

The top eight teams in BC Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling will meet at the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster.

Kimberley will be the smallest community represented in the competition, but third Haylie Farquhar believes that is to their team’s advantage. Farquhar says they have had plenty of practice and the important thing is they are familiar with each other and know how they can be successful.

In addition to Buchy and Farquhar, the team is rounded out by lead Arissa Toffolo and second Kaila Buchy, they have played together for four years.

The girls earned their spot in the contest earlier this month by defeating the Creston Junior Women’s team in a double knock out during the Kootenay Playdown.

Team Buchy’s first challenge of the upcoming tournament will be against Team McGillivray from Vernon on December 27.