Kimberley Junior Women’s Curling team set sights on provincial title #2
Team Buchy will battle at the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships next week. They won the BC High School Provincials in March.
Skip Alysha Buchy explains they are preparing like they would for any other tournament.
Kimberley will be the smallest community represented in the competition, but third Haylie Farquhar believes that is to their team’s advantage.
Farquhar says they have had plenty of practice and the important thing is they are familiar with each other and know how they can be successful.
The winners of the Provincial Championship will move on to represent BC at the 2017 Canadian Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships, held through January 21-29 in Victoria.
– Kimberley Junior Women’s Curling Team, Third Haylie Farquhar
– Keira O’Loughlin