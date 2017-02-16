Kimberley Alpine Resort is in race mode February 12-17, hosting both the Para Alpine National Championships and Master Speed Series Invitational.

Donna Briggs, Chair of Dreadnaught racing at KAR, explains the resort and Alpine Canada had the idea to combine the two events a few years ago.

She says they have approximately 50 IPC athletes competing as well as 10-15 in the speed series for the Masters.

Overall it’s a field of 60-65 racers, which Briggs explains, makes it worthwhile putting on an event of such magnitude.

She adds a lot of Masters competitors find it very inspirational to be racing alongside Para athletes.

Brianne Law, Athletic Director of the Canadian Para Alpine Ski Team says because it’s open, the event allows new participants to learn more about racing.

She explains for younger athletes it’s a great opportunity, as a development tool, to see and spend time with the national teams on a speed track.

Athletes from Canada, the US, Chile and New Zealand got competition underway on Wednesday with Downhill Runs and will continue Thursday with Super G and Slalom races.

The week will close out with two Giant Slalom Race Runs (Masters only) on Friday.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image Credit: Derek Trussler via www.kimberleybulletin.com)