Al Collinson will be stepping down from the Kimberley Fire Department this Spring after 11 years as Chief and nearly 30 with the community.

Collinson started his service with the Kimberley Department in 1989.

He is credited with establishing the departments’ fire suppression, prevention, inspection services, and training programs.

Collinson is also responsible for local fuels management program.

He will hang up his helmet May 12th.

– Josh Hoffman