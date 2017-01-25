Kimberley is doing all they can to support the creation of eight new affordable housing units on Church Avenue.

City staff are drafting a zoning amendment to allow all families to access the new rental homes being developed by the Kimberley Seniors Project Society.

The society was awarded about 500 thousand dollars to develop their Church Avenue property.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says current regulations allow seniors housing in that location, but not all types of families are allowed to live there.

The zoning amendment will be before council in February. No word on when construction for the project will begin.

– Jeff Johnson