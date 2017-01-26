A Kimberley City Councillor agrees with recommendations from the province to restrict feeding wild turkeys

Darryl Oakley is responding to concerns from the Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

They want the city to include other wildlife in their deer feeding bylaw to reduce the risk of habituation.

Oakley says the stance of the ministry is a natural step forward for Kimberley.

FLNRO staff in the region suggested the change following an increase in sightings of turkeys in Marysville.

Oakley adds there are also large numbers of turkeys being reported in the area of Chapman Camp.