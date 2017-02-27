It could soon cost Kimberley businesses double to set-up patios around town.

Council is looking to increase licensing fees to $10 per square meter as part of an updated sidewalk cafe regulation bylaw.

Council introduced the charge last year in agreement with the Chamber. They decided there would be a gradual introduction to the patio fee, starting at $5 per square meter last year, with plans to increase the fee to $10 in 2017.

The fee will remain at $10 per square meter and no further increases will be considered.

Corporate Officer Dawn Attorp says the move will strengthen rules around the practice while generating more revenue for the city.

“Last year when council adopted the sidewalk policy, it was agreed that the rental fee would be $5 per square meter,” Attorp says. “This year, its going to be $10 per square meter. Council had agreed to the change in the implementation that they would increase its rate.”

The city will consider adopting the bylaw at Monday night’s meeting.

– Kimberley’s Corporate Officer Dawn Attorp

– Jeff Johnson