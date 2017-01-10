Entrepreneurs will play a big role in developing Kimberley’s economy in 2017.

So says the City’s Chamber of Commerce Manager Mike Guarnery, who points to developments with intercommunity licenses and new niche markets coming to the city.

He feels niche markets cater well to establishing the city’s identity, with the retail, restaurant and accomodation industries expected to see further growth in Kimberley in the next 12 months. He adds the developments with the business community can’t be narrowed down to one type of company.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.

– Kimberley Chamber of Commerce Manager Mike Guarnery

– Jeff Johnson