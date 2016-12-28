Businesses in Kimberley have seen continued growth throughout 2016.

So says Chamber of Commerce Manager Mike Guarnery, who feels a continued focus on events downtown by store owners helps attract people into the city.

with intercommunity business licenses being approved and more efforts being taken to bring Cranbrook shoppers to the city. Guarnery also feels new initiatives to connect Kimberley entrepreneurs with other communities helps keep employers viable,

Other developments saw new businesses coming to Marysville, enhancing the shopping experience there.

Two new marijuana dispensaries also received a license to operate in the city this year, but have yet to set-up shop.

Stay tuned for more Year in Reviews from East Kootenay newsmakers as we make our way through the holiday season.

– Kimberley Chamber of Commerce Manager, Mike Guarnery