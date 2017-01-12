The Mayor of Kimberley says the challenge heading to 2017 is balancing conflicting priorities.

Don McCormick has his eyes set on the year ahead which he says will have a focus on the level of services available to residents, the cost of infrastructure renewal, while keeping taxation reasonable.

He adds when it comes to taxes, it’s important any increase is held to a reasonable level.

McCormick explains they’ve had many discussions around the Council table leading into this year and they’re confident they have a good mix of priorities for the next 12 months.

The Mayor wouldn’t say if the City will be able to sell off major assets such as the SunMine solar project, and the Kimberley Athletic Training and Conference Centre this year.

Council announced in 2016 the award winning SunMine and the largest meeting facility in the East Kootenay region were up for sale, as they look to divest assets in the face of piling infrastructure costs.



Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from news makers in the East Kootenay.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick