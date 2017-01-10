Nearly 11 million dollars in building permits were issued in Kimberley in 2016, toppling totals from the last two years. About 200 permits were issued over the last twelve months, valued at $10,967,105. That’s up 1.5 million in value from 2015 ($9,483,000) and nearly four million dollars from 2014 ($6,752,256.22).

He says the city hasn’t seen values like that since the recession of 2008.

“There’s been 46 new homes in the last two years. We’re pretty excited to see how that plays out with the census numbers which come out next month and see if our population cracks 7,000,” Sommerville says. “Obviously Kimberley is a great place to live and people are finding that out. They’re relocating here, building new houses to live in and investing in our community.”

196 building permits were issued last year, with 25 new single family dwellings approved and 56 seeing renovations.

Sommerville expects this upward trend to continue throughout 2017

– Kimberley CAO Scott Sommerville

– Jeff Johnson