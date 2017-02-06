Due to the amount of snow fall in Kimberley, The City of Kimberly has cancelled garbage pickup for Monday, February 6th.

Residents who would normally have their garbage picked up on Monday are asked to put their garbage out tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 7th.

City Staff are asking residents to stay clear of snow removal crews as they work to make city roads passable. Residents can learn more about the City’s Snow and Ice Management Plan by visiting www.Kimberley.ca. – City of Kimberley release