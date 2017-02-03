All Kimberley residents need to be ready in case of a disaster.

This from Emergency Program Coordinator Rick Prasad, as the city is conducting a survey to determine how prepared the community is for an emergency.

Prasad says the study will help staff determine what education and preperation is needed before something like a wildfire or flood occurs.

He points to the Fort MacMurray wildfires as an example of the kind of disaster the Bavarian City need to be prepared for.

Residents can submit the survey through the city’s website until February 13th.

You can also pick up paper copies at City Hall.

– Kimberley Emergency Program Coordinator Rick Prasad

– Jeff Johnson