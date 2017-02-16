The Master Speed Series Invitational is underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, with it’s most anticipated event taking place Thursday.

KAR will light up the sky with the Night Slalom Race, a trend Masters athlete and the Resort’s Business Development Manager Rob Duncan says, is growing.

Duncan feels the event mirrors those put on by the World Cup, providing an unique experience for viewers.

He explains in the World Cup, they’ve realized by running slaloms at night, near big cities and resorts, they can get tons of spectators out and it’s a really exciting venue.

He adds it creates a lot of atmosphere because observers are close to the course and can see the whole track.

Duncan says for the athletes in Kimberley, having the opportunity to go out at night and race under the lights feels like they’re at the big show.

He continues, it’s very special and adds extra motivation to want to do well.

The evening was named ‘Event of the Year’ by BC Alpine in 2014.

Duncan credits Kimberley’s ability to maintain small town charm while hosting world class events, to the resort’s numerous volunteers.

Masters competition takes place February 12-17, alongside the Para Alpine National Championships.

In addition to the Night Slalom, athletes are also taking part in Downhill, Super G and Giant Slalom Race Runs.

Competition wraps up Friday.

Kimberley Alpine Resort, Business Development Manager and Masters Athlete, Rob Duncan –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.skikimberley.com)