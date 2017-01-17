Once the puck dropped, the talent and ability level took over.

This from Creston Valley Thunder Cats Coach Jeff Dubois, following his stint leading Team Kootenay in the KIJHL’s Top Prospects game this past weekend.

Dubois and coaching staff had just one practice to work with the Conference’s 20 best young players, but he says they realized the genuine opportunity to be seen by all the scouts in the stands.

He explains it’s the first and only time all season where the players were able to be showcased against their top peers competing in academy or major midget hockey.