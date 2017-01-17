KIJHL’s ‘Top Prospects’ provides genuine scouting opportunity
Once the puck dropped, the talent and ability level took over.
This from Creston Valley Thunder Cats Coach Jeff Dubois, following his stint leading Team Kootenay in the KIJHL’s Top Prospects game this past weekend.
Dubois and coaching staff had just one practice to work with the Conference’s 20 best young players, but he says they realized the genuine opportunity to be seen by all the scouts in the stands.
He explains it’s the first and only time all season where the players were able to be showcased against their top peers competing in academy or major midget hockey.
He thinks it was a great event and something he hopes the league continues doing.
He’d be honoured to be involved again and feels it has a lot of potential to take place for many years.
The Top Prospects game saw teams representing the Kootenay and Okanagan Conferences battled for 60 minutes, to a 3 all finish, during the Kelowna International Elite Midget Tournament for the first time since 2011.
KIMMT draws hockey scouts from all over the country and the Top Prospects game provided an opportunity for young, KIJHL talent to share that audience.
-Keira O’Loughlin