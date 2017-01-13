The Top Prospects game, a talent scouting showcase for some of BC’s best junior B players, makes it’s return Saturday afternoon.

40 of the KIJHL’s top performers will make up rosters representing the Kootenay and Okanagan Conferences in a one game show down.

Fernie Defenseman Derek Green was the only Ghostriders player selected to play for Team Kootenay.

Green feels he was given the opportunity because he puts all his effort into every game.

He says he’s physical, likes hitting guys and battling in the corners.

He adds when he gets the puck, it feels good to know you beat the other guy.