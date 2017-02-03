The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are looking to continue dominating the Eddie Mountain Division as they host the Golden Rockets Friday.

The Cats have won 11 of their last 12 games and with just six left in the regular season, Coach Jeff Dubois says there’s no room to take their feet off the gas.

He explains Golden is a team that has challenged them at home this year and are tough to score goals against.

He thinks they’re very structured defensively and the struggles they’ve had are more at the offensive end of the rink.

The Cats have had a couple of one goal games with the Rockets at Johnny Bucyk Arena and Dubois says the motivation for his players is, they’ve proven to be a difficult beat, regardless of where they are in the standings.

Golden currently sits bottom of the KIJHL with only five wins on the season.

Dubois adds, the Cats losing a home game to the Columbia Valley Rockies in mid January, the one blemish on their record since December, was a case of them taking an opponent less than seriously and paying the price because of it.

The Cats currently lead the Eddie Mountain by seven points, have its two top ranked goaltenders and six of its 10 best scorers.

Dubois believes with four lines that can contribute, the team’s depth is their strongest asset.

He knows they don’t count on the same guys every night and that gives them confidence – particularly as they move closer to the post season.

Winning the division is very important to the Cats and Dubois says with hosting the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup this April, their expectation going into the season was to be a very good team.

He references battles with the Kimberley Dynamiters in past playoff runs where the Nitros had home ice advantage and explains it was something they wanted to do differently this year.

Creston is seeking home ice whether it’s Kimberley, Fernie or Columbia Valley they face, because there are no easy outs in their division.

Dubois feels finishing on top and getting the luxury of playing a few more in their home barn will definitely be a plus.

Friday will be the first of Creston’s final three regular season home games, they travel to Fernie Saturday to battle the Ghostriders.

Fernie Ghostriders, Head Coach, Jeff Dubois –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.crestonvalleythundercats.com)