The Creston Valley Thunder Cats know what they need to do to be successful in the post season.

This from Coach Jeff Dubois as his team prepares to host the Columbia Valley Rockies in game one of the playoffs, Friday.

Dubois explains, his room has good character and leadership pushing the team in the right direction.

He says when the Cats did their goal setting at the start of the season, guys were really locked in on wanting to win a KIJHL Championship.

He adds, it is the number one goal in their room.

Dubois thinks they’ll go into playoffs focused but realistically, it’s a whole new season and you have to show up and do it.

He says the Rockies are a team with skill and if you don’t come fully prepared and work your hardest, they’re going to bite.

He explains the focus for the Cats this weekend is to be at their best and control their own level of play.

He feels the team is confident if they can do that, the record shows over the course of the season, they’re going to get a pretty good result.

The Cats and Rockies met eight times throughout the regular season, Creston led the series 7-1.

They finished the regular season atop of the Eddie Mountain Division and third overall in the league.

Puck drop at Johnny Bucyk arena is at 7:30 pm MST, Friday.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats, Head Coach, Jeff Dubois –



– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Jeff Banman Photography)