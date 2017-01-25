On Monday the KIJHL moved against expansion, denying franchise bids from Williams Lake and Quesnel.

The league had formed a franchise committee to extensively review both of the applications and funnel information to its Governors.

The entire process took over a month, culminating last weekend, when all 20 Governors (each representing an existing team) met in person to cast their ballots.

Committee spokesman Tom Bachynski says the decision was heavily debated, as it’s widely believed both Williams Lake and Quesnel would provide great crowds, arenas and more to the league.

He adds however, currently the KIJHL is uncertain about what business model it will follow into the future and wants that cemented before adding any new teams.

Bachynski explains over the course of the coming months a new committee will form to review how best the league can move forward.