A comeback for the ages.

The Fernie Ghostriders topped the Kimberley Dynamiters 6-5 in Game 3 Monday night.

Kimberley scored four unanswered first period goals, all on the power play, to jump out to an early lead.

However, Fernie would chip away at the deficit netting six consecutive tallies.

Forward Justin Peers led the way with a pair of goals and three points with Kevin Pierce, Ryan Kennedy, Mitch Titus and

Brendan Nemes all pitching in on the offense.

The Dynamiters did out-shoot the Ghostriders 39-24.

Fernie netminder Brandon Youngson replaced Brendan Henderson after 20 minutes of play.

Henderson allowed four goals on sixteen shots and was yanked for the second time of the series.

The Riders now have a 2-1 lead in the best of seven opening round match up after back to back victories.

Game 4 goes Tuesday night in Fernie.

– Josh Hoffman