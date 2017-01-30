The Fernie Ghostriders landed on the wrong side of a back and forth affair in Grand Forks Sunday afternoon.

Fernie tied the game three times before taking their first lead in the second period.

However, the Border Bruins would net back to back goals in the third period and Fernie would succumb in a 5-4 final.

Riders Head Coach Craig Mohr says he’s pleased his team was able to pick up four points during a stretch of three games in four days.

Fernie started off the weekend as 5-3 victors in Nelson Saturday after a 5-3 win versus the Kimberley Dynamiters Thursday. Mohr adds overall he’s pleased with his team’s effort but they need to continue to work on structure ahead of Friday’s big match against Kimberley. The Riders trail the Dynamiters by eight points in the standings and have a game in hand. Friday’s contest will be the final game on the road for Fernie this season, as they close out the 2016-17 campaign with five consecutive home affairs. Elsewhere this weekend, the Dynamiters fell 4-3 against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday. Kimberley did secure a 6-5 overtime win against the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday. Creston Valley has strung together five straight victories, including Friday’s 4-0 shutout of Golden.