The Fernie Ghostriders are looking to cruise into the playoffs after a perfect end to the regular season.

The Riders topped the league best Beaver Valley Nite Hawks 3-2 in overtime Sunday after flattening Golden 7-1 Friday.

However, Fernie defenseman Trevor Broad says they will need to take their game to another level when they meet the Kimberley Dynamiters in the first round.

Broad says it’s always a good game with Kimberley because they always go to war with the Dynamiters and that’s exactly what the first round will be. War.

The Riders and Nitros split the regular season series 4-4.

Some players are chomping at the bit for different reasons than others.

Forward Ty Abbott has yet to get a taste of playoff action in the KI.

The 19 year old Sparwood native says it’s going to be a good experience.

He says growing up in the area he’s seen tons of Ghostrider playoff games, and he’s excited to finally be part of one.