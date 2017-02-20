That’s a wrap on the KIJHL’s regular season.

The Kimberley Dynamiters stomped out league leader’s the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 6-3 Friday, snapping their 16 game win streak.

Forward Brandt Bertoia scored two goals for the second game in a row and was named the away star.

Elsewhere the Fernie Ghostriders blew the Golden Rockets away 7-1 as the Creston Valley Thunder Cats topped the Columbia Valley Rockies 5-3.

Saturday’s action saw the Cats claim another victory over the Rockies, 4-2.

On Sunday the Riders came back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to disappoint the Nitehawks 3-2 in over time.

The first round of playoffs begins Friday when the Nitros host the Riders for game one at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

The same night the Cats and Rockies will continue their battle at Johnny Bucyk Arena.

– Keira O’Loughlin