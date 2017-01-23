KIJHL: Riders, Nitros go 1-1 with home stretch underway
Both local teams were able to pick up points as the run to the finish line is underway.
The Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters come out of the weekend with less than 10 games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Fernie fell 5-2 to Creston Valley Friday before picking up a 2-1 victory against the Golden Rockets Saturday.
Riders’ Forward Evan Traverse scored in each match, including the game winner in Golden.
The hometown product says his team “figured things out” in the third period Saturday and beared down to secure the two points.
The 18 year old Traverse says as the Ghostriders make this final push before the postseason they have to be mentally ready to bounce back from adversity and not get stuck riding the highs and low but stay at an even keel.
In other action, the Dynamiters dumped Golden 6-2 Friday but were edged 6-5 by Creston Valley the next night.
Also, the Columbia Valley Rockies were dismissed 6-3 by Beaver Valley Saturday after a 5-3 loss in Castlegar Friday.
Eddie Mountain Standings
Creston Valley still sits atop of the division with 60 points, a five point lead over Kimberley.
The Ghostriders trail the Dynamiters by 10 points but have a game in hand.
The two teams are set to meet Thursday in Fernie in a match that could set the momentum down the home stretch.
Columbia Valley looks to have the fourth and final spot locked up as Golden is all but mathematical eliminated from the postseason with the Rockets 11 points back of the Rockies.
