Both local teams were able to pick up points as the run to the finish line is underway.

The Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters come out of the weekend with less than 10 games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Fernie fell 5-2 to Creston Valley Friday before picking up a 2-1 victory against the Golden Rockets Saturday.

Riders’ Forward Evan Traverse scored in each match, including the game winner in Golden.

The hometown product says his team “figured things out” in the third period Saturday and beared down to secure the two points.

The 18 year old Traverse says as the Ghostriders make this final push before the postseason they have to be mentally ready to bounce back from adversity and not get stuck riding the highs and low but stay at an even keel.

In other action, the Dynamiters dumped Golden 6-2 Friday but were edged 6-5 by Creston Valley the next night.

Also, the Columbia Valley Rockies were dismissed 6-3 by Beaver Valley Saturday after a 5-3 loss in Castlegar Friday.