The Fernie Ghostriders are on the hunt for their first win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Friday. The Cats have bested the Riders in all six of their meetings this season and are 13 points ahead of them in the standings. Riders Coach Craig Mohr believes the difference has been small mental breakdowns and his players are up for this next challenge.

He says it’s not hard to figure out what they have to do and the team are focused and have practiced very well in anticipation of the match. He adds at some point, they’re going to get the win and Riders are ready to get rid of the W goose egg.

He explains since he arrived in Fernie, the rivalry between the two teams has been great and he’s looking forward to hosting them on Fernie ice Friday.

Mohr will not be behind the bench however as he is serving the fifth and final game of his suspension.

He credits the great work of his coaching staff for the team going 2-2 in his absence since December 31.

He says bench coaching is one of the aspects of the job he enjoys the most and he’s very much looking forward to getting back to it on Saturday when the Riders take on the Golden Rockets.

Elsewhere in the Eddie Mountain Division on Friday the Kimberley Dynamiters will welcome the Golden Rockets. The Columbia Valley Rockies will aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they head on the road to face off against the Castlegar Rebels.

