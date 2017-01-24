A defenceman for the Fernie Ghostriders has new goals following his turn at the KIJHL’s Top Prospects game. 17 year old Derek Green was the lone Riders representative in the league’s talent scouting showcase. He says the experience was entertaining, but also inspired him to elevate his game.

He explains getting to see the other top guys in his age group has given him a edge to want to be better than them.

It was evident immediately, as during the game, Green caught the eye of an AJHL scout from the Okotoks Oilers. He explains the representative spoke to him about potentially coming to their spring camp and playing in Okotoks next year. He says at first, he was jittery and wondered why someone would want to speak to him but adds, it was exciting.

Green thinks the experience has reminded him where his game needs to be to get to the next level.

The Top Prospects game featured the league’s best 1999 and 2000 born players in a Kootenay vs. Okanagan Conference showdown during the Kelowna International Elite Midget Tournament.

KIMMT is a highly anticipated event for junior hockey scouts, with players getting the audience of BCHL, AJHL and WHL representatives.

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.kijhl.ca)