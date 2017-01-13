It will be a quiet Friday for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL.

Only two teams will be on the ice and they are playing each other.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are hosting the Columbia Valley Rockies at Johnny Bucyk Arena.

The Rockies have played in Creston two times this year, held winless by the Thunder Cats on both occasions, 10-1 and 7-0.

The Cats will be looking for their sixth win in a row, the Rockies have lost their last three.

Creston will be without their Head Coach Jeff Dubois as he is on the road to the league’s Top Prospects game.

Dubois was named Head Coach of Team Kootenay for Saturday’s game taking place in Kelowna, during the International Elite Midget Tournament.

The Top Prospects game serves as a showcasing platform for scouts to see the best current KIJHL players, born in 1999 and 2000.

Neither Creston nor Columbia Valley have any players participating in the game.

-Keira O’Loughlin