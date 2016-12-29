The Kimberley Dynamiters fought all the way to a second overtime Wednesday to defeat the Fernie Ghostriders 5-4.

The Nitros showed more than one thousand fans at the Civic Centre a ‘Christmas Classic’ good time in the gritty penalty riddled battle.

Dynamiters’ Assistant Captain James Farmer opened the game’s scoring for the home team but Fernie had answers as both teams traded goals and trips to the box down to the final minutes of regulation.

Kimberley trailed 4-3 throughout the third, out shooting their opponent but unable to capitalize until Rookie forward Chase Miller buried one on goalie Brandon Butler with 2:19 remaining.

A fruitless first overtime gave way to an action packed second.

Home fans suffered a missed penalty shot and disallowed goal through two over times before Nic Herringer got one past Brandon Butler for the win.

The stadium was on its feet with the sealed the victory that extended Kimberley’s home win streak to 17 games and their point gap on Fernie to 9.

The Riders will have an almost instant chance to get the Nitros back as the teams meet again Thursday in Fernie.

– Keira O’Loughlin