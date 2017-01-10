The Kimberley Dynamiters will not be making moves in the KIJHL’s trade deadline Tuesday.

The Nitros relocated defensman Drew Van den Bosch to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings of the VIJHL Saturday, effectively finalizing their 23 player roster for the rest of the season.

Coach Derek Stuart says the team is very happy with their remaining defensive core.

He lists the emergence of James Rota on defense and forward Jake Farmer’s defensive contributions, as strengths for the team.

He believes George Bertoia and Tyler Van Steinburg are two of the best defensemen in the Kootenay Conference with Devon Langelaar and Rota not very far behind..

He adds he’s very confident once every one is healthy.

Stuart explains Van den Bosch wasn’t getting enough ice time behind solid veterans and rookies currently playing well.