The first round playoff series between the Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters is now a best of five match up.

Game 3 goes Monday night in Fernie after the teams split the opening two contests in Kimberley this weekend.

The Nitros opened the postseason with a convincing 8-3 victory Friday but the Riders answered back Saturday with a 4-2 win.

Fernie Forward Keelan Saworski says it was a crucial response from his club.

Saworski, who sealed the deal Saturday finding the back of the net with 58 seconds left in the 3rd period, says going down 2-0 in the series coming home would have put a lot of pressure on the Riders but now they’ve lifted that pressure on Kimberley with the next two matches at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

Dynamiters forward Joe Karpyshyn says they’ll be OK if they don’t over-think things.

Karpyshyn, who has two goals and five points this weekend, says they just have to make sure they refocus and go back to the basics like in Game 1 and they’ll be fine.

The 18 year old from Calgary says his Dynamiters have to quite the Fernie crowd quickly Monday to take away that home ice advantage.

He says the Fernie ice pad is smaller which compliments the Riders’ physical game but they just have to stick to what they do best.

Saworski says playing Kimberley in the regular season they know the Dynamiters can’t handle their physicality in the smaller Fernie rink.

In other Eddie Mountain Division action, Creston Valley will try to take a stranglehold on their series Monday evening as they carry a 2-0 lead into Columbia Valley.

The Thundercats bested the Rockies 5-1 in Game 1 Friday before thrashing the Rockies 7-2 the next night.

– Riders Forward Keelan Saworksi

– Nitros Forward Joe Karpyshyn

– Josh Hoffman