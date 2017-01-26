A heated divisional battle continues as the Kimberley Dynamiters visit the Fernie Ghostriders Thursday.

The Nitros lead the Riders by 10 points in the standings but the teams season series currently sits at three games a piece.

Riders Coach Craig Mohr will be behind the bench for the match.

He recently wrapped up a five game suspension doled out after his team last hosted the Nitros, in part two of the Christmas Classic.

The Nitros and Riders haven’t met since the Classic, a duo of games that resulted in a combined 30 games of suspensions between the teams. Thursday will also be the first time the Nitros face new Riders starting goalie Brendan Henderson between the posts.

Henderson was acquired by Fernie at the January 10 trade deadline to replace Brandon Butler.

Butler suffered a season and junior career ending knee injury in mid December.

-Keira O’Loughlin