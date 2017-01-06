The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders enter weekend play on opposite ends of streaks.

Kimberley shoots for its ninth consecutive victory when it hosts the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks Friday.

It won’t be easy for the Nitros to extend their unbeaten stretch as the Nite Hawks are the KIJHL’s best team and have not lost in regulation in their past eight outings.

Meanwhile, the Ghostriders will try to prevent a fifth straight loss when they visit the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Both teams are struggling, as the Rockies only won two of their eight contests during December.

Elsewhere, the Creston Valley Thundercats will try to string together a fifth straight win when they host Spokane and Golden is in Nelson.

– Josh Hoffman